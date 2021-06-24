Pole barn fire destroys classic car in North Mankato

A shed was a total loss and a classic car destroyed in a North Mankato fire Tuesday.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says multiple fire agencies responded to 52631 Minnewaukon Dr at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a pole barn fully engulfed in flames.

Nicollet County Chief Deputy Karl Jensen said firefighters were able to save two classic vehicles from the shed, but one car was lost. The shed was completely destroyed, according to Jensen.

No one was home at the time of the fire; Jensen said a neighbor had reported the blaze.

There were no injuries.

Crews from Nicollet, Courtland, North Mankato, and South Bend fire departments were on the scene for more than three hours.

The cause of the fire isn’t known, but the state fire marshal is investigating.