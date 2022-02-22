Police: 1 killed, at least 3 injured in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul say one person was killed and three others were injured, one critically, in a shooting outside a funeral home on the city’s west side.

The incident outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home happened about 11:20 a.m. Monday involved a barrage of gunshots and left a 28-year-old man dead.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot in the abdomen, back, and legs and is currently listed in critical condition. Another man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were injured.

The funeral was for a man who was shot and killed in St. Paul on Feb. 1.