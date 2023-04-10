Police: 5 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police say five people were killed and six others hospitalized in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told a news conference the suspected shooter was also dead after the Monday morning shooting. Humphrey said at least six wounded people, including one police officer, were taken to a hospital but he had no details on their conditions.

Witnesses who left the building told Louisville station WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building. Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage.