Police: Altercation might have led to fatal highway shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — A fatal highway shooting in a Twin Cities suburb might have been the result of road rage.

Police say a man was driving his son home from a baseball game when he was shot on a Plymouth highway about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said during a news briefing Wednesday afternoon that based on video evidence “there may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers.” A visibly shaken Fadden said it is one of the most tragic events he’s witnessed in his two decades of policing.

The Armstrong-Cooper Youth Baseball Association said in a statement that the victim was an assistant coach with the program.