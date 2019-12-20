Police arrest 2 suspects in woman’s shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two suspects after a woman was shot and seriously wounded in St. Cloud.

Police say the 42-year-old woman was shot multiple times Wednesday. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. The suspects fled. About an hour later authorities arrested two suspects after finding their vehicle near Becker. Police say the suspects knew the victim and that the attack was not random.