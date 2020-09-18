Police arrest suspect in shooting death of campaign worker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old boy and wounding of a man who both had worked for a Minnesota congressional candidate.

Police say the man was arrested Thursday in Plymouth, a Minneapolis suburb, after trying to elude officers. The shooting happened on Monday.

Both police and Republican Lacy Johnson, a businessman who is challenging Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, said the attack didn’t appear to have anything to do with politics or the campaign. Johnson said the two were not doing campaign work at the time of the attack.