Police: Beware of catalytic converter thefts

Three people are in custody after reports of catalytic converter thefts in New Ulm, while Waseca County investigators say they’re seeing an uptick in the same crime.

On Tuesday, New Ulm police took to Facebook to warn of catalytic converter thefts and tampering.

The post said that Mankato and North Mankato have seen a sudden rise in the same type of thefts.

NUPD posted an update Wednesday, saying three people had been arrested with help from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, and the matter was under continued investigation.

In Waseca County, the sheriff’s office is asking for residents to remain diligent.

“We’ve recently seen an uptick in catalytic converter thefts from the underside of vehicles,” a sheriff’s Facebook post began. “This has been occurring in many cities and counties over the last few months, including a number locally.”

The sheriff’s office recommends that residents park their cars in garages or use motion lights around their homes. Vehicle owners can also speak to their mechanic about special fittings, welding, or markings to protect the expensive part.

Both agencies ask residents to report suspicious behavior and activities immediately.