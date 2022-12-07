Police: Boy safe after Mankato kidnapping caused I-35 shutdown

Police say a boy is safe after a woman kidnapped a child from a Mankato home, resulting in the closure of I-35.

Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett, 33, entered a residence on the 400 block of N 6th St on Tuesday night shortly before 10:30 p.m., took her biological son, and left, according to Mankato Public Safety. Investigators say Plunkett has no parental rights to the boy, whose age is not being disclosed.

Police were contacted almost immediately after the boy was taken, according to a public safety spokesperson.

Plunkett, who has no permanent address, was stopped in her vehicle at around 11:40 p.m. on the line between Rice and Scott counties on I-35. The highway was closed down as law enforcement negotiated with Plunkett, who was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. and taken into custody in Rice County. She will be transported to the Blue Earth County Jail.

The boy was found safe and was returned to the residence where the alleged kidnapping occurred.

Mankato police say they aren’t certain if Plunkett has previous ties to Mankato. Police the investigation will look at Plunkett’s history to determine if there have been prior kidnapping attempts or custody issues involving Plunkett.

The case remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted with the incident.