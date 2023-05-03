Police called to Mankato West for incident that required “immediate assistance”

Police were called to Mankato West Wednesday morning for a situation that “required immediate assistance from the Department of Public Safety.”

An email notification was sent to parents of West students by Assistant Principal Ryan Meyer, who said no one was injured and the situation had been resolved.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will have increased staff visibility and presence at our secondary schools today,” says Meyer’s email.

SMN has reached out to Mankato Public Safety for more information.