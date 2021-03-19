Police fire at man shooting from bridge before he shot self

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in suburban Minneapolis fired at a man they say was shooting his gun from a pedestrian bridge before he took his own life.

Officers responded to a report of a man walking with a gun in Bloomington about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the man was found firing a handgun from a bridge over Interstate 494.

Police say an officer fired at the man, but it was not immediately clear whether he was struck. Officials say the man continued shooting his handgun from the bridge for another 10 minutes and then climbed outside the safety fencing and shot himself, falling to the interstate below.