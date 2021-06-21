Police ID dismembered human remains found in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified the dismembered human remains found in northeast Minneapolis.

Police spokesperson John Elder said that they’ve identified the victim as 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson, who is believed to have been from Minneapolis. The remains were found Thursday.

The circumstances of Johnson’s death remain under investigation. Elder says investigators don’t have any indication the body was frozen or otherwise preserved, and they think his death was recent. There have been no arrests in the case.