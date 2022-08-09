Police ID man accused of firing shots inside Mall of America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police have identified a fugitive accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America last week before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices.

Bloomington police say 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall.

Lark and another man accused in the shooting are being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault. Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall in a hotel shuttle were charged Monday with aiding an offender. No injuries were reported in the incident.