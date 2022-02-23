Police identify man killed in St. Paul funeral home shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting outside a St. Paul funeral home that left three others injured.

St. Paul police say 28-year-old Agustin Martinez, of Crystal, died in a hail of gunfire Monday outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home on the city’s west side. Three other men were hospitalized, including one who was critically injured.

Police say there were multiple shooters and are asking for people who have more information to come forward. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday. Investigators believe all of the people involved in the shooting were there to attend services for 26-year-old Casanova Carter, who was fatally shot in St. Paul on Feb. 1.