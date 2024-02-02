Police: Impaired driver crashed into downtown hotel

Mankato police say an impaired driver crashed into a downtown hotel Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the crash at the City Center Hotel at the intersection of Riverfront Dr and Main St at 4:15 p.m.

A press release says an SUV driven by Sunshine Kelley, 52, of Mankato, was southbound on Riverfront Dr and had turned to go eastbound on Main St when the vehicle struck the side of the building.

Police say Kelley showed signs of impairment. She was arrested and jailed at the Blue Earth County Jail.

Damages to the hotel were considered minor.

No one else was involved in the crash.