Police: Impaired driver struck school bus

A woman is behind bars after an SUV struck a school bus in North Mankato Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:20 p.m at the intersection of James and Lor Ray drives.

North Mankato Police say the SUV driver, Amy Llewellyn Steen, 27, of Mankato, was impaired at the time of the crash.

One child was on the school bus when the crash occurred, according to a press release from North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson. Neither the driver nor the child was injured.

Steen was arrested for DWI. She’s currently in custody at the Nicollet County Jail.