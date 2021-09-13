Police investigating death of young Mankato man

Police are investigating the death of a young man at a Mankato residence over the weekend.

Pal Mat Kueth, 18, was found deceased at a home on Glenwood Ave, Saturday at about 12:40 p.m., according to Mankato Public Safety.

The cause of death isn’t known, according to Associate Director Dan Schisel, although he said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results from a medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Kueth graduated last spring from Mankato East, where he played basketball.

A Go Fund Me page set up by a family friend has raised more than $6,000 as of Monday afternoon.