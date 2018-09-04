Police Issue Warning About Wasping: Teens Using Wasp Killer to Get High

The term and trend are new, seeming to have originated in Ohio, when an inspector with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said people were using insect killer to get high.

“It is used by crystallizing wasp killer and combining it with meth,” Summit Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland told Ohio radio station WHBC.

So far, three people were hospitalized after ingesting the dangerous mix. And across the county, chemists, first responders and law enforcement are worried that since the trend has hit the internet, more people will try it.

Which, is why we’re here to remind people what wasp killer is intended for: it stuns and kills insects. Imagine what it can do to a human. Side effects of ingesting insect killer alone include seizures, possible paralysis, and in extreme cases, death.

And it’s important to note, there’s no antidote for ingesting insect killer.

