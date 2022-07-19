Police looking for missing New Ulm woman

The New Ulm Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Christine Marie Buechner, 57, has not been seen since approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18. Police say there is concern for her welfare.

Buechner is not suspected of any criminal activity, and police say they are not aware of any threats to anyone in the community.

Buechner was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts with a floral print.

Anyone with information on Buechner’s whereabouts should immediately contact New Ulm police at (507) 233-5750.