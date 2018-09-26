Police Looking For Owner Of Dog That Bit Woman

Mankato police are searching for a dog’s owner in hopes of helping its bite victim avoid rabies vaccinations.

In a press release, Mankato Public Safety says a woman was walking today in the Bradley Street and Grace Court area when she was bitten by the dog around 9 a.m.  The canine is described as a bulldog type with white on its back and no tail or collar.

Photo of dog that bit woman in the Bradley Street and Grace Court area – September 2018

The woman will need to begin rabies treatments if the dog isn’t located.

A bystander was able to get a blurry photo of the dog, the only picture available.  It’s unknown if the animal is male or female, but it will likely have eye irritation from a mace spray.

Anyone with information should contact animal control.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

