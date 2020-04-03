Police looking for woman accused of golf club assault

(Mankato, MN) – Police a looking for a woman accused of assaulting a man with a golf club in Mankato last week.

Shannon Rae Smith, no known address, was charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Smith hit a man with a golf club after the two had a verbal dispute over an alleged $400 loan.

The victim told police he had been smoking a cigarette on the front steps of the home when Smith approached him, demanding money she said he owed. When he denied owing her money, she swung at him, according to the complaint.

The victim said he put his arms up in self-defense and was struck on the forearm. A witness who apparently saw Smith strike the victim told police the golf club had been on the outside the house since he had moved in, but it went missing after the incident.

Police weren’t able to locate Smith, and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Smith is also charged with fifth-degree assault.