Police: Male shot, critically wounded in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say gunfire in north Minneapolis left one person with life-threatening wounds.

The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue. Police say officers located a male there, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect ran from the scene by the time the officers arrived.

The age of the male was not immediately released. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition. Police have yet to address a possible motive for the shooting or identify the victim.