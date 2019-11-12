      Weather Alert

Police: Man dies day after being shot in north Minneapolis

Nov 12, 2019 @ 3:00am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a man has died a day after being shot on the city’s north side.

The Star Tribune reports officers were called Saturday afternoon about a man who crashed his car after being shot. Police arrived and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where police say he died Sunday.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. Police say a person who was originally detained in the case has been released and no one is in custody.

