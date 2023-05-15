River 105 River 105 Logo

POLICE: Man With Baseball Bat Attacks Virginia Congressman’s Staffers

May 15, 2023 2:19PM CDT
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and then assaulted two members of his staff.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and, the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.

