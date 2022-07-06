Police: Mother drowned children, then killed herself

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide.

That’s according to authorities who also identified the victims on Tuesday. Searchers recovered the bodies of Molly Cheng and her three children, ages 3, 4, and 5, from Vadnais Lake on Friday and Saturday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said that Cheng called police on Friday morning and said her husband, Yee Lee, had fatally shot himself and was later found dead.

The Ramsey County medical examiner determined that all three children were drowned or smothered and the manner of death was homicide. The medical examiner said Cheng drowned herself.