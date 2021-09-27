Police: Partygoer ordered to strip while suspects robbed him

Police say a partygoer was ordered to remove his clothing during a robbery outside a Mankato party over the weekend.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety was called to 19 Cottage Path at about 2:33 a.m. Saturday, where the male victim had been approached by multiple suspects who forced him to strip down to his underwear before they robbed him, according to a department spokesman.

Police say the victim’s cell phone and keys were taken before the robbers fled the scene. The incident happened outside the party and there were no witnesses, according to investigators.

The suspects and the victim didn’t know each other, according to police. Investigators weren’t clear how many suspects were involved, but described the perpetrators as black males.

The incident remains is under investigation.