Police: Plastered Pedestrian Peeved By Pizza Pitched At Her Head

Everyone hopes for a pizza to be piping hot, but not if it’s tossed at your head.

Mankato police say they received a reported of a pizza assault from a woman who was walking on the 500 block of Front Street early Sunday morning.

Commander Jeremy Clifton said the pizza was thrown in the woman’s direction and struck her hair at around 2 a.m. Sunday. The woman was “quite upset about it,” Clifton said, adding that the woman appeared to be “somewhat inebriated.”

Clifton said the culprits were males, but their identities weren’t known, and police are unsure if the woman was meant to be a target.

“Her and her friend were very distraught about the situation,” Clifton said.

This is the second pizza assault Mankato has seen in under a month. A Mankato woman was charged last week for throwing a pizza at a delivery driver.

