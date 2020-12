Police say a man found dead outside of the downtown Mankato Walgreens Tuesday died by suicide.

Associate Director of Mankato Public Safety Dan Schisel said there was surveillance from the store that affirmed the medical examiner’s findings. The victim was 61-years-old, according to Schisel.

The man’s body was found yesterday at around 8 a.m. at the Walgreen’s on South Front St. A gun was also found at the scene.