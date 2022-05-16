Police respond to triple stabbing in Albert Lea

Three people were stabbed at an Albert Lea apartment building Monday morning.

Albert Lea Police responded to an unknown emergency at 8:43 a.m. at 221 Main St E.

Upon arrival, a number of residents directed police and fire to two male victims with knife wounds. Emergency aid was provided and the victims were transported to the Albert Lea Medical Center.

As police searched, secured, and maintained the apartment complex, they found a secondary crime scene at 123 William St W, where officers found a third male victim.

Police say all three victims were family. The suspect, an adult male, was known to the victims, according to investigators He was taken into custody at 11:28 a.m.

About 18 apartment tenants were transported to a temporary shelter for care and support. Freeborn County Emergency Management is providing support services for those displaced from their residence while the crime scene is processed.