Police say Minnesota man dressed as delivery driver in home invasion turned triple homicide

A Minnesota man has been charged in a triple homicide after allegedly dressing as a package delivery driver to break into a home.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the Friday killings in a suburban Minneapolis home. He’s jailed on a $5 million bond.

Police say video footage shows Mingo dressed in a UPS-type uniform and pointing a gun at a man and a woman as he demands money. Two children younger than 5 years old are also in the room. Police say Mingo led the group out of the room, then returned with the woman and shot her at point-blank range.