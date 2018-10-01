Police Searching for Missing Southern MN Mom & Her 5 Kids

Authorities in Mower County are searching for a mother who has disappeared along with her two children, with whom she has been ordered not to have contact.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Izetta Cooley, 39, and her children Mateo Cooley, 10, and Mollycia Cooley, 11.

The children were last seeing in Rock Creek, Minnesota at 10:30 p.m. Saturday when their mother came to the home where they were staying and took them.

Cooley is court ordered not to have contact with her kids, and “because of recent events authorities are concerned for their welfare,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Izetta Cooley is 5’4″, with brown eyes and brown hair.

They’re believed to be in a black, 2007 Suzuki XL7 with the license plate 103WJC. Izetta Cooley lives in Moorhead but it’s unclear where they’d headed. They may be staying in a hotel.

Anyone with information should call the Mower County Sheriff’s Office on 507-437-9400 or 911.

UPDATE:

Police now say that five children are missing along with their mother Izetta Cooley, who has allegedly taken them in defiance of a court order preventing them from having contact.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that Mateo, 10; Mollycia, 11; Mojo, 13; Morgan, 16; & Marco Cooley, 17, are now considered missing.

Izetta Cooley is thought to have taken Mateo, Mollycia and Morgan from a Rose Creek home on Saturday night, despite being banned from having contact with them.

Marco and Mojo have since disappeared, with authorities believe they are with their mother.

They may still be in Minnesota, but police have reason to believe they could also have headed to South or North Dakota.

Source: bringmethenews.com

