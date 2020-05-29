Police Searching For St. Peter Security Hospital Patient Who Escaped Custody

St. Peter Police are asking the public to help locate a patient who escaped custody at the Minnesota Security Hospital.

Police say Michael Ray Caldwell, 28, was reported missing by hospital staff at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Hospital staff told investigators that Caldwell had cut off his GPS tracking bracelet at about 6 p.m. and they hadn’t located him on campus.

Caldwell is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has a tear drop tattoo under his right eye, and tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans, and black-rimmed glasses.

Caldwell was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. at a residence west of St. Peter. Nicollet County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the area where he was last seen.

Anyone who sees Caldwell should contact police at (507) 931-1915.

