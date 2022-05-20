      Weather Alert

Police seek car wash theft, property damage suspects

May 20, 2022 @ 9:29am

Mankato police are seeking three suspects in connection to a theft and property damage at a car wash.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Star St Car Wash on Madison Ave. The suspects arrived at the site in a black SUV.

Police say the suspects arrived at the car wash in a black SUV

Authorities say the suspects entered the building, damaged property, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Images of one of the suspects were captured by surveillance.  That suspect is a white man wearing a baseball cap with a logo on the front, a hooded “Minnesota” sweatshirt that is either gray or white, and blue jeans.

Mankato police released this photo of one of the suspects in a car wash theft

The incident remains under investigation.  All three suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information about the crime should call 911.

