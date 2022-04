Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was last seen Monday, April 25 at about 7 p.m. at 30 Hilltop Lane, an apartment building.

Chuol was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings, and brown boots.

Chuol is a black female, 5 ft, 9 inches tall. She weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Chuol is asked to contact public safety at (507) 387-8744, or call 911.