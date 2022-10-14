Police: Teen kills 2 In Neighborhood, 3 More Along Greenway

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Police say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he killed three more people and wounded two others. Raleigh police Chief Estella Patterson on Friday said the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition following the shootings late Thursday afternoon. Those killed were a racially diverse group and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. Among the dead was an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. The suspect eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested. Authorities haven’t determined a motive.