Police to Underage Spring Breakers: Vodka in Sunscreen Bottles Doesn’t Fool Us

Fact: Many teens and young adults head to Florida for Spring Break.

Fact: Many of them aren’t 21 and try to drink alcohol on the beach.

Fact: Trying to hide that alcohol in sunscreen bottles doesn’t work.

That’s the message from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after deputies busted some spring breakers apparently doing just that.

Deputies posted on Facebook that “hiding vodka in a sunscreen bottle only works if you don’t let a deputy see you drink out of it.”

They also pointed out the fact that “you can still taste the sunscreen” if you use that as your hiding spot.

Possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person in Florida is a second-degree misdemeanor. When you’re caught, you could face up to 60 days jail and a $500 fine.

