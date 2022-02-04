Police video shows man shot by officer was on couch, had gun

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Body camera footage released by the Minneapolis Police Department shows a Black man who was fatally shot as officers were executing a search warrant was wrapped in a blanket and displayed a handgun as they shouted at him to show his hands and get on the ground.

The city released the body camera footage Thursday after demands from activists and some state lawmakers. Police identified the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting as 22-year-old Amir Locke.

The police department said in a statement Wednesday that he had pointed a loaded gun “in the direction of officers,” but authorities have not said if Locke was connected to the homicide investigation that prompted the search warrant.