Police Warn Citizens After Sleepy Eye 6th Grader Approached By Strange Couple

The Sleepy Eye Police Department is cautioning residents after a suspicious incident raised concerns.

Police say that a 6th grader walking home from St. Mary’s School on August 30th when an SUV stopped. A male and female inside the vehicle offered a ride to the student. The student declined and the vehicle drove away.

The student didn’t know the occupants of the SUV, which police was a smaller, black vehicle.

Sleepy Eye Police ask parents to be diligent and to speak with the children about accepting rides from strangers and how to react if confronted with such a situation.

Anyone with additional information about his particular incident, or anyone who has experienced a similar situation should contact police.

This incident was reported to police on September 6 by the school, which received that report that same day. A suspicious incident earlier this year in Sleepy Eye prompted a similar warning from police back in May.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook