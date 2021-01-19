Police: Willmar man working in garage killed by stray bullet

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Willmar man they say was killed by a stray bullet while he was working in his garage.

Willmar police said in a statement that 41-year-old David Delfosse was in his garage Friday night when he collapsed in front of family members. Emergency responders provided medical care before Delfosse was transferred to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead of a bullet wound to the chest.

The Star Tribune reports that officers found a bullet hole in the garage that indicated the shot came from outside Delfosse’s property. Police on Saturday served a search warrant at a Willmar residence but made no arrests.