Police: Woman Opened Fire In Dallas Airport; Cop Shot Her

DALLAS (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.

“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia said.

An officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” Garcia said.

He didn’t release the woman’s name or speculate as to what her motive might have been.