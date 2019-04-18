Police: Young Woman Stabbed to Death at Elementary Playground, Teen Arrested

A 20-year-old woman died of a stab wound at a playground of an elementary school in Grand Rapids on Tuesday evening.

According to Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Murphy Elementary School around 9:45 p.m., and upon arriving they found the woman unconscious on the ground with a stab wound to her abdomen.

Standing near her at the playground was a 15-year-old boy holding a knife.

Officers attempted to revive the woman and paramedics rushed her to Grand Itasca Hospital, where she died from what the police described as “knife wounds.”

The teenage boy was taken into custody and booked into a secure detention facility.

“We believe this meeting was arranged by these two people and not related to the school. The public is not in danger. Drugs were found at the scene,” Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson said in a news release.

The identity of the victim will be released at some point Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident asked to call Grand Rapids police at 218-326-3464.

Source: bringmethenews.com

