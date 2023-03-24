POLL: Debt, Expenses Stress Lower Income Households

NEW YORK (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that personal finances are a major source of stress for about half of the lower income households in the U.S..

The results illustrate the toll of high inflation and economic uncertainty on those who can least afford it.

About half of U.S. adults in households earning less than $60,000 annually and about 4 in 10 of those in households earning $60,000 to $100,000 say they’re stressed by their personal finances.

That compares with only about a quarter of those in higher income households.

About three-quarters of adults across income groups say their household expenses are higher now than they were a year ago.