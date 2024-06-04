POLL: Many Americans Still Shying Away From EVs

An EV charging station is seen Thursday, May 9, 2024, in San Antonio. Many Americans still aren’t sold on going electric for their next car purchase. High prices and a lack of easy-to-find charging stations are major sticking points, a new poll shows. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans still aren’t sold on going electric for their next car purchase.

High prices and a lack of easy-to-find charging stations are major sticking points, a new poll shows.

About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say they would be at least somewhat likely to buy an EV the next time they buy a car, according to the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, while about half aren’t ready to give up on gas-powered vehicles.

The results indicate that President Joe Biden’s plan to dramatically raise EV sales is running into resistance from drivers.