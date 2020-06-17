POLL: U.S. Hasn’t Been This Bummed Out in Nearly 50 Years

This should come as no surprise, but more Americans are bummed out now than at any time in nearly 50 years according to a new poll.

The conclusion came from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by the non-partisan research organization NORC at the University of Chicago, which found that just 14 percent of American adults say they’re very happy, down from 31 who said the same in 2018.

That year, 23 percent said they’d often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks — less than half of the 50 percent who say that now.

The survey, conducted in late May, draws on nearly a half-century of research from the General Social Survey, which has collected data on American attitudes and behaviors at least every other year since 1972.

No fewer than 29 percent of Americans have ever called themselves very happy in that survey, which came following the 1960s riots, near constant protests against the Vietnam War and as President Nixon was about to face the fallout from the June 1972 Watergate break-in and subsequent cover-up.

Among other findings from the poll about life during the pandemic:

• The public is less optimistic today about the standard of living improving for the next generation than it has been in the past 25 years, despite a solid economy before the pandemic hit.

• Only 42 percent of Americans believe that when their children reach their age, their standard of living will be better. A solid 57 percent said that in 2018. Since the question was asked in 1994, the previous low was 45 percent in 1994.

• Compared with surveys conducted after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 and after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Americans are less likely to report some types of emotional and psychological stress reactions following the COVID-19 outbreak.

• Fewer report smoking more than usual, crying or feeling dazed now than after those two previous tragedies, though more report having lost their temper or wanting to get drunk.

• About twice as many Americans report being lonely today as in 2018, and not surprisingly given the lockdowns that tried to contain the spread of the coronavirus, there’s also been a drop in satisfaction with social activities and relationships.

• Compared with 2018, Americans also are about twice as likely to say they sometimes or often have felt a lack of companionship —45 percent vs. 27 percent — and felt left out —37 percent vs. 18 percent — in the past four weeks.

