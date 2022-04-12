Polls open for Nicollet County Commissioner Special Election

It’s Election Day in North Mankato, where residents will head to the polls to elect a new Nicollet County Commissioner.

The special election is for North Mankato voters in precincts one, two, and three and comes after the death of District 3 commissioner Denny Kemp.

Voters will choose between North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen, or former District 3 commissioner and longtime North Mankato employee David Haack.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on polling locations and sample ballots can be found on the North Mankato elections webpage.