Poop Shoes Help Embarrassed Poopers Poop at Work
On Reddit, people are confessing that they have an extra pair of “poop shoes” at the office that they only wear to the bathroom. They feel embarrassed sitting in a stall and pooping with their regular shoes — because those regular shoes are recognizable by their co-workers. Anyone can look under the stall and see who’s doing their business in there.
So, they bring a second pair of shoes to remain anonymous while sitting on the throne. (Mel Magazine)
Recent Posts