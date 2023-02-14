Portion of 2nd & Main streets closed due to safety concern over building structure

A portion of Second and Main streets have been temporarily closed, and authorities are citing safety concerns.

Both streets will be temporarily closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Second St from Walnut to Mulberry streets, and Main St from Riverfront Drive to Broad St.

An email from the city says the closure is happening because of an “unknown safety concern with a building’s structure” in the area.

The public is asked to avoid the area as Mankato Public Safety works with others to determine the issue.

It’s not known at this time when the roads will reopen.