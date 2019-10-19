Possible photo of missing elderly man released

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police have released a possible photo of an elderly man missing since early this week.

Harry George Miller, 84, left his home on Shalom Avenue home on foot at about 10:30 on Tuesday, October 15th and didn’t return.

Police now say Miller’s photo may have been taken by a home surveillance system on Inverness Drive at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 15. He may also have been in the vicinity of Victory and St. Andrews drives on October 15th around 12:45 p.m.

Possible photo of Harry George Miller

Public safety is asking residents and businesses in these areas to check surveillance systems for Miller.

Anyone with information should contact police.

