Possible Sighting in Miami of Amber Alert Girl Jayme Closs, Police Say

There has been a possible sighting of missing Barron County 13-year-old Jayme Closs – in Miami.

Miami Police Department tweeted information late Monday night after a vehicle possibly with Wisconsin license plates was spotted in the Florida city that afternoon.

An Amber Alert was issued for Closs on Monday, after her parents James and Denise were found dead in a double homicide at their home in Barron, Wisconsin, about 45 miles east of the Minnesota border.

The Amber Alert didn’t include any description of a vehicle involved in her disappearance, but Miami police said the report it had received included a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin license plate of 160WER.

She may have been seen on Monday afternoon at NW 27th Avenue and 11th Street in Miami, which is more than 1,700 miles from her home, but only a few miles southeast of Miami International Airport.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also issued a release, saying that Closs was taken from her home early Monday morning, “likely with a gun.”

The manner of her parents’ death hasn’t been confirmed, but the Barron County Sheriff’s Office has said that gunshots were involved.

It isn’t yet known who made the 911 call reporting their deaths at around 1 a.m. Monday.

Closs is described as 5-foot-tall, weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes, and blond or strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Source: bringmethenews.com

