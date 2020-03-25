Postal Service hiring 1,000+ in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) – Workers recently displaced by COVID-19 restrictions could find opportunities with the United States Postal Service.

The USPS is hiring over 1,000 people to fill positions across Minnesota, according to a news release.

Multiple positions are available with a pay rate of $13.53 – $18.56 per hour. USPS says outdoor and indoor work available, and three different shifts could be available, depending on location.

Applicants can apply online.

Job openings are posted daily.