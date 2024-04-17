Postal worker under investigation in dog’s shooting death

Owner Alyssa DeBill, who provided this photo, identified the dog that was killed as Lily Anne

Police are investigating a postal worker in the shooting death of a dog last month in South Bend Township.

The dog, named Lily, was shot and killed on the deck of her family’s home on the 400 Neubert Lane on the evening of March 30. Two children were on the other side of the door in the living room of the home when the shooting occurred, according to Lily’s owner, Alyssa DeBill.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Cpt Paul Barta said last week that investigators have identified a suspect, but police would not yet be releasing a name.

According to a search warrant application filed last Tuesday, the suspect is a neighbor of DeBill and her fiancee, Preston Fleischer. He is also a mail carrier for the United States Postal Office and delivers within Mankato city limits.

Police say the suspect has made multiple complaints to law enforcement about his neighbors, including loose or barking dogs. The man has also been identified in hunting complaints reported to law enforcement.

The search warrant says Fleischer called 911 on March 14 to report he’d found a handwritten note by his garage that read: “If your dogs are out barking 1 more f**king time, they are DEAD! You disrespectful ignorant A****LE!!!”

A neighbor several blocks down reported receiving a similar note that same day. “loose dogs/barking dogs are illegal. Shut the f**kers up + keep them in the house or move. “Neighborhood is sick +f**king tired of it. If you don’t listen they are DEAD,” the note began. The homeowner’s car was also keyed. Surveillance showed someone walking through backyards towards that neighbor’s home at 6:30 a.m. on March 14, according to the search warrant.

In the summer of 2023, one of the man’s neighbors in Mankato reported receiving a note threatening to put a bullet in their dog’s head and having their vehicle keyed. Several months later, a Blue Earth County & Property & Environmental Resources employee spoke with the suspect about his new home in South Bend Township. The suspect told the employee he was moving to get away from barking dogs.

The day of the shooting, a woman called 911 at 6:35 p.m. to report she’d heard gunshots off Neubert Lane. The warrant says the area where the gunshots were heard lines up with the direction of the suspect’s property.

One of the suspect’s co-workers told investigators the suspect had told him about four months before Lily’s death that he wanted to shoot his neighbor’s dogs because of the barking.

The USPS told police the suspect has a history of complaints and issues for leaving written messages at homes with dogs on his mail route.

In an interview with investigators on April 4, the man admitted to leaving the threatening notes in South Bend Township and Mankato, but denied being involved in the shooting. Police say he ended the interview when asked what kind of firearms he owns.

The search warrant application details that investigators are looking for firearms and ammunition capable of producing the shot that killed Lily, as well as notes or handwritten documents that could provide a handwriting comparison. The man’s DNA evidence has also been collected.

Anyone with information on the dog’s death should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or report anonymously through CrimeStoppersmn.org.